Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Upgraded at TD Securities

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tecsys from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.70.

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Tecsys Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.87. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$22.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.81 million, a P/E ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecsys had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of C$50.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.47, for a total transaction of C$36,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 719,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$26,231,849.84. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $98,919. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

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