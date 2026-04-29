Teekay (TK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teekay (NYSE:TK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $266.6590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Teekay (NYSE:TK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.09 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.18. Teekay has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teekay by 194.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Teekay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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About Teekay

Teekay Corporation NYSE: TK is a global provider of marine transportation and offshore production solutions for the energy industry. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teekay designs, owns and operates a diversified fleet of tankers and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company specializes in the movement and storage of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering integrated services that range from tanker transport to offshore production and marine maintenance.

Teekay's core business is organized into three operating segments.

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