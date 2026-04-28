Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $9.83. Teijin shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

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Teijin Stock Down 15.3%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

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