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Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Teijin logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down 15.3%, opening at $9.83 versus a prior close of $11.60, with only 203 shares trading at the open.
  • Teijin reported quarterly earnings of ($0.14) EPS on $1.36 billion in revenue in its most recent report.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a negative P/E of -4.80, with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.49) and liquidity ratios above 1 (quick 1.05, current 1.72); 50-day/200-day moving averages are $10.47 and $9.41 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teijin.

Shares of Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $9.83. Teijin shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Teijin Stock Down 15.3%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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