Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Tejon Ranch logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tejon Ranch (TRC) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $20.20 and last at $20.2610, trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $18.61 and $16.97.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative overall with a MarketBeat consensus of "Sell", despite mixed recent moves (Weiss downgraded to sell while Wall Street Zen raised the stock to hold).
  • The company reported a quarter with an EPS beat ($0.06 vs. $0.05 expected) and revenue of $21.11M versus $13.94M consensus, and institutional investors now own about 60.63% of the shares with several funds increasing positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.2610, with a volume of 8305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tejon Ranch from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,040.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.15%.The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,095 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,988 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company's stock.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Corporation NYSE: TRC is one of California's largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company's holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tejon Ranch Right Now?

Before you consider Tejon Ranch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tejon Ranch wasn't on the list.

While Tejon Ranch currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines