Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.67.

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Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Teladoc Health's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $43,315.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,008 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,621,378 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 1,471,631 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 3,398,491 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 1,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 1,325,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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