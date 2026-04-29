Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.300--0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.0 million-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.9 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.050--0.750 EPS.

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Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,743. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.82 million. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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