Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,604 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 43,392 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tele2 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Tele2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tele2

Tele2 Stock Down 5.2%

TLTZY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Tele2 has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $766.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $750.18 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 34.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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