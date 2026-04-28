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Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Telecom Italia logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged: TIIAY experienced a 292% jump in volume to 120,191 shares, with the stock trading around $7.8150 and rising about 0.9% on the session.
  • Analyst view mixed but tilted positive: the consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" even as Deutsche Bank cut its rating to Hold and Barclays reaffirmed Overweight; overall there are 1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy and 3 Hold ratings.
  • Balance-sheet and technical snapshot: liquidity is modest (quick ratio 0.82, current ratio 0.84) with debt/equity 0.61, and the share price sits above both its 50-day ($7.37) and 200-day ($6.59) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 120,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session's volume of 30,696 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8150 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIIAY

Telecom Italia Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy's leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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