Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to announce earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $1.5784 billion for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $623.65 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $483.02 and a 1 year high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here