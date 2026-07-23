Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,291,311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $513,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $120,312,000 after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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