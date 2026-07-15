Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFX. Zacks Research raised shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

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Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 216,447 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $5,154,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $3,763,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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