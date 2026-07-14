Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.96 and last traded at $128.9490. Approximately 64,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 832,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Teleflex by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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