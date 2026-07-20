Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $3.0357 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Telefonica Brasil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Telefonica Brasil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $15.70 to $15.40 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $15.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Telefonica Brasil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 100,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil's largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

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