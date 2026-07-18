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Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Pareto Securities

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Telenor ASA logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pareto Securities upgraded Telenor ASA from hold to strong-buy, making it one of the more bullish recent calls on the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: Barclays and Zacks Research cut their ratings, Citigroup downgraded the stock earlier, and the consensus rating is still Hold.
  • Telenor recently reported Q2 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates, while revenue also came in slightly below expectations at $1.88 billion.
  • Interested in Telenor ASA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TELNY. Barclays lowered Telenor ASA from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TELNY

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

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Analyst Recommendations for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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