TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised TeliaSonera to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeliaSonera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TeliaSonera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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TeliaSonera Stock Performance

TeliaSonera stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. TeliaSonera has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TeliaSonera will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TeliaSonera Company Profile

TeliaSonera OTCMKTS: TLSNY operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden's Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland's national carrier, Sonera.

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