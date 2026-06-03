Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $125.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.81.

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Dollar General Stock Down 2.9%

DG stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 24,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2,208.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General raised its fiscal 2026 profit guidance to $7.20-$7.45 per share after Q1 results came in stronger than expected. Reuters article

Dollar General raised its fiscal 2026 profit guidance to $7.20-$7.45 per share after Q1 results came in stronger than expected. Positive Sentiment: Traffic trends improved and margin discipline helped offset weather- and fuel-related pressures, suggesting the company is gaining operating leverage. Zacks article

Traffic trends improved and margin discipline helped offset weather- and fuel-related pressures, suggesting the company is gaining operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed that discount demand remains resilient as cost-conscious shoppers continue seeking lower-priced essentials. Business Wire article

The company reaffirmed that discount demand remains resilient as cost-conscious shoppers continue seeking lower-priced essentials. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, which supports the income profile but is not the main stock driver today. TipRanks article

Dollar General announced a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, which supports the income profile but is not the main stock driver today. Negative Sentiment: Some reports highlighted a slight revenue miss versus expectations and persistent pressure from higher gas prices and reduced SNAP benefits, which could temper enthusiasm. MarketWatch article

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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