TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at TD

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was upgraded by analysts at TD from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

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TELUS Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.86. 6,365,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,073. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$16.18 and a 12 month high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

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