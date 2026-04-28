Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at TD

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD upgraded TELUS to a "Buy", raising its target to C$20.00 (from C$19.00), which implies about an 18.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite TD's upgrade, the overall analyst picture is mixed: the consensus rating remains "Hold" with a consensus target of C$20.31, and the analyst split is 4 Buy, 5 Hold and 1 Sell after several recent downgrades and price cuts.
  • Shares traded up 1.7% to C$16.86 on the day; TELUS has a market cap of C$26.32B, a P/E of 23.42, a high debt-to-equity ratio (199.42), and a 12‑month range of C$16.18–C$23.18.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was upgraded by analysts at TD from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

TELUS Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.86. 6,365,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,073. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$16.18 and a 12 month high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TELUS Right Now?

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines