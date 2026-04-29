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TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded by TD Securities to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • TD Securities upgraded TELUS to a "strong-buy" from "hold," marking a notable shift in analyst sentiment for TELUS (TSE:T, NYSE:TU).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—one Strong Buy, four Buy, four Hold and one Sell—resulting in a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$20.31, while the stock trades around C$16.85 with a 52-week range of C$16.18–C$23.18.
  • TELUS reported C$0.20 EPS and C$5.23 billion in quarterly revenue, with valuation metrics including a PE of 23.4 and notable leverage (debt-to-equity ~199.4%), which are relevant for investors assessing risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

TSE:T opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$16.18 and a 52 week high of C$23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.66.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

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Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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