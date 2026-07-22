Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Temenos Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Temenos Group has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Temenos Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 67.21%. Temenos Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.490-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Temenos Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Temenos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMSNY

About Temenos Group

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company's flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

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