Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.3571.

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $7,710,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,875,033 shares in the company, valued at $411,624,030.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,841 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,311. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 4.90.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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