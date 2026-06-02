Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "peer perform" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.64.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,705,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,951. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.Tempus AI's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,986.87. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,598,801.06. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,307 shares of company stock valued at $26,599,589. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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