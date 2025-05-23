Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $59.93. 4,409,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,341,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.42.

Tempus AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,330.77. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 7,820 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $494,302.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 876,640 shares in the company, valued at $55,412,414.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,963,276 shares of company stock worth $228,006,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

