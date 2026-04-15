Tempus AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 32,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 19,625 call options.

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Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $10,899,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,941,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,206,903.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 563,841 shares of company stock worth $32,258,311 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,837 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 183.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 965,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 7,333,329 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,844. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 4.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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