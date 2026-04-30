Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.22.

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Tenable Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 1,416,255 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,217. Tenable has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Tenable's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,824,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 919,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tenable News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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