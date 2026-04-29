Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$266.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.8 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,502,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.75. Tenable has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 52.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 88,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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