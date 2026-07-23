Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.8421.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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