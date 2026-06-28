Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.3158.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.51. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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