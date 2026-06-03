Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.1579.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $4,976,589. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of THC opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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