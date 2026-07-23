Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.300-21.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.9 billion-$22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.0 billion.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. 1,728,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,234. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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