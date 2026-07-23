Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.300-21.690 EPS.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC traded up $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,234. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $197.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $242.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 50.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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