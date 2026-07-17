Tenet Healthcare (THC) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $5.4316 billion for the quarter. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,135,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock worth $638,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 624,125 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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