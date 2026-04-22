Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 76.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 22.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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