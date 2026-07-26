Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.56.

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Teradata Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $28.52 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $602,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,985. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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