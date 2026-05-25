Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

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Teradata Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Teradata to Buy , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Teradata upgraded to Buy

Zacks upgraded Teradata to , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook.

Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Teradata shareholders approve expanded stock incentive plan

Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth.

Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Teradata from Strong Buy to Hold in a separate note, partially offsetting the more bullish upgrade.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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