Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 5,732 call options.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $45.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,660. The business's 50 day moving average is $328.53 and its 200-day moving average is $248.36. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $31,377,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported blowout Q1 results — revenue $1.282B (up 87% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.56, beating estimates and highlighting strong AI‑driven demand. This beat underpins optimism about secular growth in semiconductor test. Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne reported blowout Q1 results — revenue $1.282B (up 87% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $2.56, beating estimates and highlighting strong AI‑driven demand. This beat underpins optimism about secular growth in semiconductor test. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded TER from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, signaling institutional conviction and giving the stock fresh upside narrative (upgrade noted in filings/newsflow).

JPMorgan upgraded TER from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, signaling institutional conviction and giving the stock fresh upside narrative (upgrade noted in filings/newsflow). Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list, which can attract momentum and quant flows. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Teradyne was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list, which can attract momentum and quant flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed elevated call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above typical daily call volume), suggesting speculative bullish positioning that can amplify upward moves.

Unusual options activity showed elevated call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above typical daily call volume), suggesting speculative bullish positioning that can amplify upward moves. Neutral Sentiment: Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to scale physical AI initiatives — a strategic win for long‑term robotics and automation exposure but with uncertain near‑term revenue impact. Flex and Teradyne expand partnership to scale physical AI

Teradyne expanded its partnership with Flex to scale physical AI initiatives — a strategic win for long‑term robotics and automation exposure but with uncertain near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q2 guidance (EPS $1.86–2.15; revenue ~$1.15B–$1.25B) was viewed as softer than some expectations, triggering an earlier selloff as investors digested the cadence of demand vs. run‑rate assumptions. Teradyne Slides as 2Q Guidance Disappoints Lofty Expectations

Management’s Q2 guidance (EPS $1.86–2.15; revenue ~$1.15B–$1.25B) was viewed as softer than some expectations, triggering an earlier selloff as investors digested the cadence of demand vs. run‑rate assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, media coverage highlighted a sharp intraday decline after the guide — reminding investors that high expectations can produce volatile reactions. Teradyne Stock Is Getting Hammered. This Is Why.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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