TeraWulf (WULF) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.2437) per share and revenue of $46.0220 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,676,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,418,959. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $3,657,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,945,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,938,383.20. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,018 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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