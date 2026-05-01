Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

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Terex Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Terex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.Terex's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Terex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Terex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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