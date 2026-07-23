Terex (TEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.1397 billion for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 1,086.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 427.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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