Ternium (NYSE:TX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.23 and traded as high as $45.29. Ternium shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 357,715 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TX

Ternium Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $254,395,000 after acquiring an additional 469,846 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,068,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 703,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 569.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 107,880 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 586.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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