Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.55.

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Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 480,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Ternium has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ternium by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 569.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ternium by 58.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 16.1% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 36,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company's stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Further Reading

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