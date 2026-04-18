TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.31 and traded as high as C$141.32. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$133.70, with a volume of 156,257 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TVK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$184.50 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.86.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of C$408.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

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