Terreno Realty (TRNO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $127.1710 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.0%

TRNO opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Terreno Realty's payout ratio is 50.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,944,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $336,139,000 after acquiring an additional 230,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,349 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,072,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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