Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to post earnings of $0.3245 per share and revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 84.51% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 67,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. iA Financial set a $75.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.36.

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Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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