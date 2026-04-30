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Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Tesco logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 1,119,147 Tesco shares traded mid-day (up 182% vs. prior session) and the stock last traded around $19.59.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive-to-neutral: Four analysts rate Tesco a Buy and two rate it a Hold, giving an average rating of “Moderate Buy”, with Deutsche Bank recently reissuing a Buy.
  • Mixed technicals and weak short-term liquidity: The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $19.43 and $18.51 respectively, while the company shows a low current ratio (0.59) and quick ratio (0.39) with modest debt-to-equity (0.47).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,119,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session's volume of 396,848 shares.The stock last traded at $19.5850 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Tesco

Tesco Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company's core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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