Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,119,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session's volume of 396,848 shares.The stock last traded at $19.5850 and had previously closed at $19.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Tesco Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company's core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

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