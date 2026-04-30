Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $19.59. Tesco shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100,505 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Tesco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesco

Tesco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company's core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

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