Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns "Sell" Rating from Glj Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by Glj Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.86 price target on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Glj Research's target price indicates a potential downside of 93.47% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.05.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,818,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,496,469. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 349.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $407.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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