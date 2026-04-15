Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

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Tesla Trading Up 3.3%

TSLA opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $390.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 337.13, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a one year low of $222.79 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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