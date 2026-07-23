Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given "Outperform" Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.00% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $406.42.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $49.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 65,859,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,469,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.26, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $405.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries and revenue of $28.24 billion, topping estimates and marking more than $100 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. Reuters article

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries and revenue of $28.24 billion, topping estimates and marking more than $100 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued momentum in robotaxi and FSD efforts, with the company expanding unsupervised robotaxi service into new Florida markets and emphasizing long-term autonomy upside. CNBC article

Management highlighted continued momentum in robotaxi and FSD efforts, with the company expanding unsupervised robotaxi service into new Florida markets and emphasizing long-term autonomy upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split, with several firms keeping neutral/hold views even as some bullish analysts argue the stock could benefit if autonomy and Optimus milestones become more concrete. TipRanks article

Analysts remain split, with several firms keeping neutral/hold views even as some bullish analysts argue the stock could benefit if autonomy and Optimus milestones become more concrete. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.33 missed expectations, margins compressed, and free cash flow turned negative for the first time in more than two years, raising concerns about profitability and cash generation. Reuters article

Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.33 missed expectations, margins compressed, and free cash flow turned negative for the first time in more than two years, raising concerns about profitability and cash generation. Negative Sentiment: Tesla confirmed a roughly $25 billion full-year capex plan, with heavy spending on AI infrastructure, robotaxis, batteries, and manufacturing weighing on near-term earnings and sparking price-target cuts from multiple Wall Street firms. TipRanks article

Tesla confirmed a roughly $25 billion full-year capex plan, with heavy spending on AI infrastructure, robotaxis, batteries, and manufacturing weighing on near-term earnings and sparking price-target cuts from multiple Wall Street firms. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say investors are worried Tesla is leaning on discounts to drive sales while betting the business on future robotaxi and Optimus returns, which is pressuring sentiment today. Investopedia article

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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