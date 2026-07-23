Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $445.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.42.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $51.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,639,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,312,199. Tesla has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.50, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $405.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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