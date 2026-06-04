Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $417.16 and last traded at $418.45. 34,272,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,285,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.70.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, removed safety monitors in parts of the rollout, and widened the service area, reinforcing its autonomy growth narrative. Reuters: Tesla rolls out unsupervised robotaxis in Austin

Tesla expanded its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, removed safety monitors in parts of the rollout, and widened the service area, reinforcing its autonomy growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: China-made EV sales surged nearly 40% in May as Shanghai deliveries improved, suggesting demand may be stabilizing in Tesla’s key international market. CNBC: Tesla's China-made EV sales jump nearly 40% in May

China-made EV sales surged nearly 40% in May as Shanghai deliveries improved, suggesting demand may be stabilizing in Tesla’s key international market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales rose 16% in April, with Tesla cited as a leader, supporting the view that EV demand is recovering more broadly. TipRanks: Global EV Sales Rose 16% in April, Led by Tesla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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